FIFA dismisses Football Association of Malaysia appeal

Open Extended Reactions

World football governing body FIFA on Monday announced it has dismissed the Football Association of Malaysia's appeals over the "forgery and falsification" saga -- and has upheld the punishments it originally handed down last month.

Malaysian football was thrown into disarray at the end of September when FIFA ruled they had breached Article 22 of their disciplinary code, pertaining to "having used forged and/or falsified documents in FIFA proceedings".

These allegedly-fake documents, which were originally used as evidence that seven overseas-born players had grandparents of Malaysian heritage, and subsequently aided the process to gain them citizenship.

The players -- Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garcés, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, João Figueiredo, Hector Hevel and Jon Irazábal -- were all granted eligibility to represent Malaysia at various points between March and June, and the septet all featured in a 4-0 win over Vietnam in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

However, a formal complaint was lodged a day later which led to an opening of investigations by the secretariat of FIFA's disciplinary committee.

More to follow...