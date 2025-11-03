Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal set a record on Monday as he became the youngest player to be included in the FIFPRO Men's World 11.

Yamal, 18, broke the mark set by Kylian Mbappé, who was 19 when he was included in 2018.

Paris Saint-Germain are the team with the most inclusions, after five of their Treble-winning heroes were involved.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has since joined Manchester City, is among them.

Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Ousmane Dembélé are the other PSG players.

Lamine Yamal set a record for FIFPro Men's World 11. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk was selected, with Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. Mbappé was also selected again.

More than 20,000 professional men's footballers voted for their team of the year. The award began in 2005 and is the only accolade voted for solely by professional players.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain / Manchester City, Italy)

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England)

Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Forwards

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)