Aaron Ramsey's stint in Mexico lasted just six games. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey has said his dog Halo's disappearance continues to "haunt" his family and said it's something they will struggle to get over.

Ramsey has issued numerous pleas for help on social media about his missing dog, and was also unavailable to report to Pumas while searching for the dog in Guanajuato.

Sources told ESPN Mexico that the midfielder terminated his contract at the Liga MX side just six games into his contract, after picking up a muscle injury.

"It has been 4 weeks to the day Halo went 'missing,' Ramsey said in a statement.

"We didn't know she was missing for one week. We have done everything we can for three weeks to find her and to find answers. We don't think we will ever know what happened. We won't 'move on' from this as you would typically. This will continue to haunt us. We have to try and accept that she has most likely passed away.

"We want to thank you all for your support and prayers over the last three weeks."