Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said he will give Trent Alexander-Arnold a warm reception when he returns to Anfield with Real Madrid for their Champions League clash on Tuesday but said he has "no clue" whether the fans will do the same.

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool at the end of last season, having made 354 appearances for his boyhood club after joining their academy at the age of six. The 27-year-old attracted criticism from some supporters after running down his contract on Merseyside and could face a hostile reception if he lines up for Xabi Alonso's side at Anfield.

"I can only tell you what kind of reception he gets from me; I have great memories of the player and the human being," Slot said. "He was my vice captain last season and I have memories of working with him which were only positive and have memories from watching him on television which were only positive as well -- I can remember multiple great moments of his in a Liverpool shirt.

"He will get a warm welcome from me. Let's first wait and see if he is on the pitch tomorrow. How the fans I have no clue how that's going to be but he gets a warm welcome from me, that's for sure."

Liverpool bounced back from a run of four successive Premier League defeats on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Slot's side beat Real Madrid by that same scoreline when they hosted them in the league phase of the Champions League last November, but Slot admits he is expecting a very different challenge on Tuesday night.

"For me it is hard to compare this game with last season," the Dutchman said. "Last season they had many injuries and now they haven't and they have kept a lot of the team the same. I see a lot of similarities. Xabi [Alonso] is doing an incredible job in Madrid but Carlo Ancelotti did the same.

"They have added a few players so that can influence things but I saw last season a really good Real Madrid. They have always been in this competition a big force -- they've won it 15 times. They are a very good team but we are a very good team as well."

Liverpool will be without the services of Alexander Isak against Madrid, with the Sweden international still recovering groin injury, while Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong are also sidelined.

"All three are not available for tomorrow," Slot said. "Jeremie and Alisson will both also not be available for Sunday [against Manchester City]. With Alex we have to wait and see. Definitely not starting on Sunday, but maybe he can be involved in the squad. He is still not training with the team, so we have to wait and see."