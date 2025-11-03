Open Extended Reactions

Xabi Alonso has backed Florian Wirtz to succeed at Liverpool, saying it's "just a matter of time" before the £116 million star delivers at Anfield.

Playmaker Wirtz has faced criticism since joining in a high-profile deal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, contributing no goals, and two assists, in 13 appearances so far in the Premier League and Champions League.

Former Liverpool player Alonso -- who coached Wirtz for three seasons at Leverkusen, including winning the 2024 Bundesliga title -- returns to Anfield on Tuesday, in charge of Real Madrid.

"I have no doubts, it's just a matter of time," Alonso said in a pre-match news conference on Monday, when asked about Wirtz. "It's a big chance for him, coming to Liverpool after so many years in Germany, and being there his whole life."

Wirtz was a key player for Alonso's Leverkusen, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists in the Bundesliga in 2023-24, and then 10 goals and 12 assist in 2024-25.

"He needs to adapt, but he's a really special player," Alonso said. "He's competitive. One of the reasons I am here is because of Flo. Hopefully not tomorrow, but I hope soon he'll show his quality and his class."

Florian Wirtz has endured a difficult start to life at Liverpool. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the Madrid squad for Tuesday's Champions League clash, after suffering an injury-disrupted start to the season, playing just 151 minutes in LaLiga and five minutes in the Champions League thus far.

"He's fine, he didn't play the other day [against Valencia] with the context of the game but he's available," Alonso said. "Tomorrow, he could play ... We need him. Trent has great quality. It's a new stage for him. We have to help him perform. He's an exceptional player."

Alexander-Arnold -- who won the Champions League and two Premier League titles on Merseyside -- could face a hostile reception on his return to his boyhood club, with Liverpool fans unhappy at the manner of his free-transfer departure last summer.

"We haven't talked about that," Alonso said. "He has to feel his own feelings, he has to enjoy it in his own way. I won't tell him how he needs to feel. His history is a bit different to mine. He was born here ... He deserves to enjoy that moment. It's nice to be back and for him too."