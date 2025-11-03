Open Extended Reactions

The NWSL's two 2026 expansion teams will play their first home games at NFL stadiums in March.

Boston Legacy FC will play at home on opening weekend, hosting an opponent to be named later on Saturday, March 14, at Gillette Stadium, the home of the NFL's New England Patriots. The venue seats over 65,000 fans and will be the team's temporary home in 2026.

Denver Summit FC also announced on Monday that it will open its 2026 home campaign on Saturday, March 28, at Empower Field at Mile High, the 76,000-seat home of the NFL's Denver Broncos.

The current record for attendance at an NWSL game is 40,091, which was set earlier this year by Bay FC when the team staged a one-off game at Oracle Park, the home of MLB's San Francisco Giants.

Denver previously announced that it had sold over 15,000 season-ticket deposits.

Summit FC is in the process of building a temporary stadium for the 2026 season and a permanent stadium in 2028. That 14,500-seat venue is slated to become only the second in league history to be built specifically for an NWSL team after the Kansas City Current began play at CPKC Stadium in Missouri in 2024.

Boston will play at Gillette -- where MLS' New England Revolution also plays -- in 2026 before moving to White Stadium in Boston's Franklin Park the following year.

The team is renovating White Stadium in partnership with the City of Boston. Boston Public Schools will be the primary day-to-day tenant of the 10,000-plus-seat venue. The project was originally expected to be completed by spring 2026, but hit several delays in part due to local opposition to the plan.

Boston and Denver will bring the NWSL to 16 teams in 2026, up from 10 in 2021.