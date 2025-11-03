Open Extended Reactions

BERN, Switzerland -- Storied soccer coach Pia Sundhage won't get the chance to lead Switzerland to the 2027 Women's World Cup despite a hugely successful European Championship.

Sundhage said on Monday she was surprised by the Swiss Football Association decision not to renew her contract which expires in December.

A two-time Olympic champion and 2011 World Cup finalist coaching the United States, Sundhage led the host Swiss team in July to the quarterfinals of Euro 2025 that captured the nation's imagination. Switzerland had never reached the knockout stage before.

"I would have loved to continue this journey," the 65-year-old Sundhage said in a statement published by the Swiss FA. "I am surprised by the [federation's] decision, but I respect it."

Sundhage said last month -- ahead of back-to-back wins against Canada and Scotland in friendlies -- she wanted a renewed contract on condition she could have a full-time assistant.

Swiss FA officials delivered the news to Sundhage at a face-to-face meeting in Stockholm in her native Sweden, the statement said. The federation's president Peter Knäbel said Sundhage was thanked for leading the team through an "unforgettable" Euro tournament.

Switzerland said it will make structural changes in women's soccer with Johan Djourou as technical director of national teams. The former Arsenal defender worked with Sundhage this year as the sporting coordinator with the squad.