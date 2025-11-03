Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he is "concerned" about a muscular injury suffered by Viktor Gyökeres, with the Gunners working to discover the severity of the problem.

The Swedish forward missed training on Monday after being substituted with the issue during Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley.

Arteta confirmed he will definitely miss Tuesday night's Champions League match against Slavia Prague but indicated there was uncertainty over just how bad the problem was.

"I am concerned because he hasn't had many muscular issues and he had to leave the pitch and he was feeling something," Arteta said on Monday evening.

"That's obviously never a good sign, especially for a player that is very, very explosive. So we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of the injury and we'll announce the moment we know.

"He's definitely not available [to play Slavia]. He hasn't trained today. We need to do some more tests and scans in the next few days to understand the extent of the injury."

Viktor Gyökeres went off at half time against Burnley. Getty

Asked how Gyökeres was handling the situation, Arteta said: "He was very disappointed after the match with what he felt, but this is part of football.

"At the end, if you expect a linear line, everything going up, it's not going to happen. And if he's got something, he's going to have to deal with it. We will help him to do that.

- Ex-Arsenal star Ramsey can't 'move on' from disappearance of dog

- Arsenal want Everton game moved amid holiday fixture crunch

- Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

"As you said, he was in a really good moment, in really good form. He's very important for the team. But for tomorrow, we don't have him. So that's it."

Gyökeres' absence leaves Arsenal further short of attacking and creative options, with Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke and Martin Odegaard all sidelined.

Mikel Merino replaced Gyokeres at Burnley and may feature against Slavia Prague on Tuesday, where Arsenal go in search of a 10th straight win and an eighth consecutive clean sheet.

Martín Zubimendi is suspended, which may grant Christian Norgaard a start.

Arteta described Norgaard as "exceptional" and added: "I think he [Norgaard] was in a really good moment before he got injured.

"Then it took him a while, again, as is normal, to get up to speed. Now he's having some more minutes and he's available for tomorrow."