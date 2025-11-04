Open Extended Reactions

Luis Enrique is confident Paris Saint-Germain can bring an end to Bayern Munich's "incredible" 15-game winning run in Tuesday's Champions League showdown.

The German champions head for the French capital to face the last side to beat them in a competitive match, with PSG having emerged 2-0 winners when the sides met in a Club World Cup quarterfinal in Atlanta in July.

Head coach Luis Enrique told a press conference: "If we talk about the results and their run in the last 15 games, it is incredible. We know how difficult it is to win three or four matches in a row, but if it is 15, that is just incredible. They deserve it.

"But as for the game tomorrow, it's at the Parc des Princes in front of our supporters with the atmosphere they create in every game and we are confident that we can improve our performance level to try to overcome their pressure.

"I think it will be similar to the game in the summer."

Holders PSG and Bayern, who beat them in the 2020 final, head into the fourth round of matches occupying the top two places in the table, with the French side ahead on goals scored, although Vincent Kompany's team have won the last four Champions League games between the clubs without conceding.

Asked if the victors could be considered the best side in Europe, PSG midfielder Vitinha said: "I think we can find out the answer tomorrow. It is better to do our talking on the pitch than here."

Six-times winners Bayern's hopes could rest on to what extent England captain Harry Kane is able to add to his tally of 24 goals for club and country so far this season.

Vitinha said: "Harry Kane is a great player, he is one of the best in the world. He is incredible. His figures over many seasons have been fantastic and he has started brilliantly this season with figures that are out of this world and difficult to achieve.

"But as we know, Bayern Munich are a strong team with many good players like Harry Kane."

Veteran Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, however, is equally aware of the threat PSG pose to their hopes of victory.

The 39-year-old told a press conference: "We're not afraid, we like playing against PSG. They're a strong side individually with a good coaching team. They deserved to win the Champions League.

"Their counter-attacking play is dangerous, as are their shots from distance. PSG have a lot of quality. We'll have to defend well and take advantage of the situations when we can hurt PSG."