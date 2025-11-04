Ruben Amorim doesn't think Manchester United would've scored an equaliser against Nottingham Forest if the game was played last season. (1:41)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo remains in Napoli's sights, while Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur eye Juventus forward Jonathan David. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

All seven of Kobbie Mainoo's Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season have come as a substitute.

- Napoli are "aggressively" pushing to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on loan in January, as per TEAMtalk. The 20-year-old is targeting regular first-team football in a bid to make Thomas Tuchel's England squad for next summer's FIFA World Cup. As such, a loan is the most likely option in January, with the Serie A champions leading the race. Napoli are willing to cover Mainoo's £45,000-a-week wages in full and could even insert a future purchase option at United's request.

- Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to pounce if Juventus sanction Jonathan David's exit this winter, according to Sky Sports. The Canada international has struggled to make an impact since swapping Lille for Juve back in the summertime, having scored just once in 11 matches to date. A response is now needed from David, otherwise a "quick exit" in January could be considered by the Serie A giants -- with some of Europe's biggest clubs already circling.

- A deal is "progressing" for Real Madrid forward Endrick to join Lyon on loan in January, Fabrizio Romano reports. Endrick wants to make the move, provided no permanent options are included in the deal. Sources told ESPN last week that Lyon were leading the race to sign the Brazil international, and the Ligue 1 side remain the only club in advanced talks to sign him despite the likes of Aston Villa being linked in recent weeks. Endrick, 19, has played just once in LaLiga so far this season.

- Atalanta midfielder Éderson has been mentioned in Newcastle United recruitment meetings as a potential replacement for Joelinton, The i Paper has reported. Persistent injury issues have led Newcastle to explore future transfer options, although it remains to be seen just how serious their interest in Éderson really is. The 26-year-old is a compatriot of Joelinton, having been capped three times by Brazil's national team since September 2024.

- Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk "fought until the last minute" to join Real Madrid last summer, Diario AS reports on the day that the two clubs meet at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League. According to the Madrid-based outlet, Van Dijk's agents made contact with Spanish representatives to try to connect with Madrid, who weren't interested in a deal. Van Dijk ended up renewing his Liverpool contract in April, with Madrid preferring to pursue other targets -- signing Dean Huijsen.

- Barcelona are keen to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal provided he accepts the Spanish club's proposed salary. A pay cut may be required for his season-long loan to be extended, as Barça have an option to sign him next summer for up to 35 million. (talkSPORT)

- Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read is high on Bayern Munich's shortlist for the summer of 2026. The 19-year-old is viewed as a potential long-term option behind Konrad Laimer, and could be available for around €25 million. (Sky Germany)

- Augsburg striker Phillip Tietz could leave the Bundesliga club in January with a host of MLS sides keen on signing him. (Sky Germany)

- Southampton have agreed a deal to bring Oriol Romeu back to the club. Medical tests are expected to take place, with a contract until the summer of 2026 on the table. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham United are stepping up their efforts to sign a striker after Niclas Füllkrug's agent suggested his client could leave the Premier League club in January. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United see "no future" for Jadon Sancho at the club after his early season struggles at Aston Villa. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan, Atalanta, Roma and Internazionale are monitoring Hellas Verona striker Giovane. (Nicolò Schira)

- Chicago Fire are finalizing a deal to sign AIK midfielder Anton Salétros in January. (Tom Bogert)

- Paris Saint-Germain have added Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Aleksey Batrakov to their summer shortlist. (Ekrem Konur)

- Internazionale are considering a swoop for Udinese defender Oumar Solet. (Ekrem Konur)