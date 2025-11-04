ESPN FC's Julien Laurens joins Gab Marcotti to react to Mary Earps' harsh comments about former manager Sarina Wiegman & England teammate Hannah Hampton. (2:53)

Mary Earps says there is no "bad blood" between herself and former England teammate Hannah Hampton.

The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper has written a book which is to be released this week, extracts of which appeared in the Guardian. Earps suggested that Hampton had been rewarded for "bad behaviour" after being dropped for being "disruptive and unreliable."

Chelsea 'keeper Hampton replaced Hampton as England No. 1 and enjoyed a breakout campaign during the summer's successful Euros campaign, saving two penalties in the final shoot-out.

She also won this year's Yachine Trophy, presented to the world's best goalkeeper at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

Hampton was previously dropped after England's title winning Euro 2022 campaign before returning to the squad in 2023.

While Earps acknowledged that the "dynamic changed" upon Hampton's recall to the England squad, she said she didn't want to "hone in" on the negative aspects.

"We had a difficult relationship, but we navigated it, I navigated it as best as I could," Earps said to ITV.

"It was a difficult professional dynamic, but I think she's a very talented goalkeeper and I think she had a great summer.

"I definitely didn't enjoy the England camps as much as I would like, which played a part in my decision [to retire].

"There were certain things that were happening, a misalignment of values that I felt was affecting my enjoyment and certain things were being excused.

"I don't have bad blood towards Hannah, I wish her all the very best and I told her as such after the tournament.

"You don't stay number one forever, someone's always going to come and take your place. What better way for the next England goalkeeper to be immensely successful and England to be immensely successful?"