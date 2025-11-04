Arne Slot speaks about Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Liverpool with Real Madrid in the Champions League. (0:46)

Slot: No idea how Liverpool fans will react to Alexander-Arnold's return (0:46)

Trent Alexander-Arnold made a tribute to Diogo Jota outside Anfield on Monday night.

Alexander-Arnold and his Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso laid flowers in memory of Jota at the Liverpool stadium before their Champions League clash.

Jota, aged 28, and his brother André, 26, died in July in a tragic car crash in Portugal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wrote a note to Diogo Jota Getty

A Real Madrid contingent -- including Jota's former teammate Alexander-Arnold, and ex-Liverpool midfielder Alonso -- paid their respects 24 hours before Tuesday night's match.

Alexander-Arnold wrote a heartbreaking message which read: "My mate Diogo, you are so missed but still so loved.

"Yours and Andre's memory will always live on.

"I smile every time I think about you and will always remember the great times we shared.

"Miss you mate, every day. Love Trent and family. Forever 20. YNWA."