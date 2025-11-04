Trent Alexander-Arnold made a tribute to Diogo Jota outside Anfield on Monday night.
Alexander-Arnold and his Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso laid flowers in memory of Jota at the Liverpool stadium before their Champions League clash.
Jota, aged 28, and his brother André, 26, died in July in a tragic car crash in Portugal.
A Real Madrid contingent -- including Jota's former teammate Alexander-Arnold, and ex-Liverpool midfielder Alonso -- paid their respects 24 hours before Tuesday night's match.
Alexander-Arnold wrote a heartbreaking message which read: "My mate Diogo, you are so missed but still so loved.
"Yours and Andre's memory will always live on.
"I smile every time I think about you and will always remember the great times we shared.
"Miss you mate, every day. Love Trent and family. Forever 20. YNWA."
Real defender Dean Huijsen and club legend Emilio Butragueno also joined the tribute on Monday.
Liverpool retired the No. 20 in honour of Jota after his death.
Alexander-Arnold and Jota helped Liverpool win the Premier League, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Community Shield.
Alexander-Arnold makes his return to Anfield play against Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League.
Rival right-back Dani Carvahal is injured, but Real also have the option of using Fede Valverde in Alexander-Arnold's position.