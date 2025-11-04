Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha react to Neymar leaving the pitch in tears after his latest injury setback with Santos. (1:53)

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira is confident Neymar will continue at the club next year.

The Brazilian forward's current contract expires in December and he has yet to sign a new deal.

"Neymar's project is the 2026 World Cup," Teixeira said.

"If we find common ground, his continuity will be confirmed. [That is] as long as Santos and Neymar, who have a strong and positive understanding of trust, reach a common ground. I believe we will resolve this situation at the right time."

Neymar's current Santos contract expires in December Photo by Mauro Horita/Getty Images

Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, is keen to play in his fourth World Cup next year.

He was left out of Carlo Ancelotti's latest squad for two November friendlies and has not featured for Brazil since October 2023 when he sustained an ACL injury while on international duty.

After spending much of his time with Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal on the sidelines, Neymar rejoined boyhood club Santos in January as a free agent looking to rediscover his form.

However, recurring muscular injuries have limited Neymar at Santos and prevented him from making his long-awaited return to the national team. Teixeira says money will not be a motivating factor for Neymar to sign a new deal.

"Santos and Neymar evaluate the situation periodically," Teixeira said.

"We evaluated it when he came, and that evaluation isn't the same as today's. And the financial situation will be evaluated by both parties until the end of the year. He's not worried about the finances. And Santos has a limit."

Neymar was back in action on Saturday after being sidelined for 48 days with a muscular problem.

He was involved in his team's equaliser in the 1-1 league draw against Fortaleza.

Santos are enduring a challenging season in Brazil's top flight. They are in 16th in the table -- one place above the relegation spots.