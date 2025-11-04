Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is following in his footsteps. Photo by ANTONIO BAT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior celebrated his first big triumph with Portugal after helping the country's under-16 team beat England 2-1 to win the Federations Cup Tournament on Tuesday.

The Al Nassr youth academy forward came on as a late substitute in the encounter in Antalya, Turkey.

Braga's Rafael Cabral's two goals gave Portugal a 2-0 half-time lead and although England captain Reggie Watson reduced the deficit in the 54th minute, Portugal held on for their third straight win in the tournament.

The eldest son of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Júnior, 15, made his debut for Portugal U16s in last week's 2-0 win over hosts Turkey.

He scored his first goal for the side in a 3-0 victory over Wales on Saturday.