Singapore, aware of 'opportunity that lies ahead, name squad for Hong Kong decider

SINGAPORE -- In a fortnight, history beckons for Singapore.

Having only previously appeared at the AFC Asian Cup in 1984 by virtue of being the hosts, the Lions are now tantalisingly close to qualifying on merit for the first time ever.

Singapore are currently tied on eight points with Hong Kong at the top of Group C of the Asian Cup qualifiers, with India and Bangladesh -- both six points adrift -- already out of the equation.

Having drawn at home to Hong Kong in their previous encounter, and with only the group winners advancing to the Asian Cup, Singapore know the victory in Kowloon on Nov. 18 would guarantee their place in the continent's premier tournament.

A draw will then take things to the final round of matches in March where things could be precarious but, for now, their fate very much remains in their own hands.

As his 26-man squad for that tie, as well as a warm-up friendly against Thailand five days earlier, was announced on Tuesday, Singapore interim coach Gavin Lee was fully aware of the huge history-making opportunity that lies ahead.

"We are fully aware of the opportunity in front of us," said Lee.

"We need the same focus on preparation, being together, and trusting our processes.

"This is a moment for everyone -- the team, the staff, and the fans -- to come together. The belief and backing of our supporters will be that difference for us."

Asian Cup qualifiers Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Hong Kong 4 2 2 0 2 8 2 - Singapore 4 2 2 0 2 8 3 - Bangladesh (E) 4 0 2 2 -2 2 4 - India (E) 4 0 2 2 -2 2 Only 1st qualifies; (E) - eliminated

Singapore will head into this tie brimming with hope and confidence after overcoming a slip-up of their own doing to get their campaign back on track in stirring fashion.

A seemingly-certain win at home to India ended in a draw when Singapore gifted their opponents, who had played almost the entire second half a man down, a 90th-minute equaliser.

But, in the return encounter days later, the Lions -- despite coming under plenty of pressure -- would pull off a gritty 2-1 victory which, coupled with Hong Kong's shock 1-1 home draw with Bangladesh, put them firmly back in contention.

Lee, whose exploits against India prompted the Football Association of Singapore to keep him on in the interim role for the Hong Kong game -- even though they are understood to be closing in on a permanent appointment, has made three changes to October's squad.

With the squad announcement by FAS stating that "Lee has opted to reward players who have demonstrated consistency and strong form in the Singapore Premier League", BG Tampines Rovers' veteran game changer Faris Ramli -- with 92 caps to his name -- is the most notable inclusion after returning from injury, alongside Lion City Sailors defender Akram Azman and Geylang International captain Joshua Pereira -- with the latter back in the international fray for the first time since last June.

The players that have made way are perhaps unsurprisingly the three young prospects Lee chose to hand some exposure to last month in Jonan Tan, Ong Yu En and Raoul Suhaimi.

SINGAPORE SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Izwan Mahbud (Lion City Sailors), Rudy Khairullah (Geylang International), Syazwan Buhari (BG Tampines Rovers)

Defenders: Akram Azman, Safuwan Baharudin Lionel Tan (Lion City Sailors), Amirul Adli, Irfan Najeeb (BG Tampines Rovers), Joshua Pereira (Geylang International), Ryhan Stewart (Kanchanaburi Power)

Midfielders: Farhan Zulkifli (Hougang United), Glenn Kweh, Jacob Mahler, Joel Chew, Shah Shahiran (BG Tampines Rovers), Hami Syahin, Hariss Harun, Song Ui-Young (Lion City Sailors), Harhys Stewart (Uthai Thani), Jared Gallager (Albirex Niigata (S)), Kyoga Nakamura (Bangkok United)

Forwards: Faris Ramli (BG Tampines Rovers), Ikhsan Fandi (Ratchaburi), Ilhan Fandi (Buriram United), Jordan Emaviwe (BG Pathum United), Shawal Anuar (Lion City Sailors)