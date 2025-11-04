Open Extended Reactions

Stefano Pioli was fired by Fiorentina on Tuesday with the Viola winless through 10 rounds of Serie A.

The move came two days after a 1-0 loss at home to Lecce deepened the Tuscan squad's crisis.

Fiorentina were next to last on the table, one point above Genoa, and have just four points from four draws -- to go with six defeats.

"Fiorentina can confirm that Stefano Pioli has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team," the club said. "Daniele Galloppa will take charge of the first team temporarily, starting from this afternoon's training session."

Pioli's firing follows an announcement on Saturday that Fiorentina terminated the contract of sporting director Daniele Prade by mutual consent.

Stefano Piolo managed Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr before joining Fiorentina. Getty

Pioli was hired when previous Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino unexpectedly left after guiding the club to a sixth-place finish last season.

Fiorentina have done well in Europe recently, finishing runners-up in consecutive Conference League finals followed by reaching the semifinals last season.

Through two matches of this season's Conference League, Fiorentina top the table. The Viola next visit Mainz on Thursday.

Fiorentina's next Italian league game is at Genoa on Sunday -- a matchup of the bottom two clubs.

Pioli led AC Milan to the Serie A title in 2022 then coached Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League before joining Fiorentina.

It's the third coaching change in Serie A this season after Luciano Spalletti replaced Igor Tudor at Juventus and Patrick Vieira left Genoa.