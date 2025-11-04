Raphinha speaks about a transfer offer from Saudi Arabia before Hansi Flick took over Barcelona in 2024. (0:48)

Barcelona forward Raphinha on Tuesday reacted to being left out of the FIFPRO Men's World 11 by highlighting his achievements from last season in a series of social media posts.

Raphinha, 28, scored 34 goals in 57 games as Barça won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa last year.

However, his performances were not deemed enough to earn him a spot in the FIFFPRO team of the year, which is voted for by more than 20,000 professional men's footballers.

Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham were the attacking players included ahead of him.

Raphinha, who finished fifth in the Ballon d'Or in September, responded to the snub by taking to Instagram on Tuesday, where he shared more than 15 posts recognising some of his accomplishments from last season.

In addition to the trophies he won, he pointed out that he assisted 26 goals on top of the 34 he scored, was the joint highest scorer in the Champions League with 13 goals and was named as the Player of the Season by LaLiga.

In earning his place in the team, Raphinha's Barça teammate Yamal set a record as he became the youngest player to be included in the side, breaking a mark set by a 19-year-old Mbappé in 2018.

Raphinha finished fifth in Ballon d'Or voting in September. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defenders Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Virgil van Dijk and midfielders Vitinha and Pedri completed the selection.

Raphinha is currently injured and has missed Barça's last seven matches with a hamstring problem after scoring three goals in his opening seven appearances this season. He was also left off Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for upcoming friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia this month.

The Brazil international remains absent for this week's Champions League trip to Club Brugge, but is expected to return soon, with coach Hansi Flick desperate to have him available again.

"I miss Raphinha because he was very important last season," Flick said recently. "When he's playing on this level, he is great for us. So of course I miss him."