Open Extended Reactions

Middlesbrough remain confident of hanging on to head coach Rob Edwards amid speculation linking him with the vacant job at Wolves.

The 42-year-old, who replaced Michael Carrick at the Riverside Stadium in June, was swiftly installed as one of the favourites to replace Vitor Pereira following his sacking at the weekend.

Middlesbrough remain confident of keeping hold on Rob Edwards. Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

However, the PA news agency understands there has been no contact between the clubs and Edwards, who signed a three-year contract on Teesside, and has been concentrating on preparations for Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship trip to Leicester.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Monday about the Wolves links, Edwards, a former player and coach at Molineux, said: "I was told by my daughter yesterday, so that probably tells you where I stand on it.

"You know my links to the club but my full focus is on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around from the weekend in a really big game against Leicester.

- Wolves sack Vitor Pereira after winless start to season

- Five managers on the market who could replace Vitor Pereira at Wolves

- Erik ten Hag open to Wolves talks despite age hurdle - sources

"Speculation stuff is hard for me to comment about, anything else other than Middlesbrough Football Club, which is where my focus is, that we've done a decent job so far."

Former 'Boro midfielder Gary O'Neil had also been touted as a replacement for Pereira less than a year after he was sacked by the Molineux club, but reports on Monday suggested he had emerged from discussions over the role believing the job was not currently for him.