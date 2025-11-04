Pep Guardiola loves what he's seeing from Erling Haaland after two more goals in Manchester City's win over Bournemouth. (1:14)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has said he's "far off" earning comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Haaland is enjoying a stellar season, scoring 17 goals in 13 games in all competitions, including 13 in 10 Premier League games.

His scoring record -- averaging close to a goal a game throughout his professional career -- has seen the Norwegian likened to all-time greats Messi and Ronaldo.

But the 25-year-old, who lost out to Messi in the voting for the 2023 Ballon d'Or, insists he hasn't yet reached that level.

"No, not at all, far off. No-one can get close to them, so no," Haaland said, who faces former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Haaland already holds the single-season Premier League goalscoring record with 36 in his debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium

He's on course to break it this season, although he insisted he "doesn't think" about individual records.

The one benchmark he is aware of is the all-time Premier League record held by Alan Shearer.

Haaland has 98 Premier League goals, still a long way behind Shearer's mark of 260, but with time on his side to beat it.

"I know this record," Haaland said.

"I don't really know any records, but this one I know.

"That's his [Shearer's] Premier League record. I can't think about records I can break.

"That's the last thing I think of. I try to help the team win football games. That's my job and that's my main focus.

"I know it's boring, I know you want me to say the complete opposite, but it's not how it is."

Haaland is into his fourth season at City following his move from Dortmund in 2022

In the summer, he was chosen as part of Guardiola's leadership group -- the first time in his managerial career that the City boss has picked the captains himself.

Speaking about Haaland, Guardiola said he's an ideal leader in the dressing room because he's remained "humble" off the pitch despite all of his success off it.

"It's difficult to find a real world class player to be incredibly humble," Guardiola said.

"I know he will score goals and the impact on the team, but I had the feeling that he always had an eye on what is best for the team.

"That is difficult to find in players of this ability. Erling is like that. It was a surprise because normally strikers just think about goals."