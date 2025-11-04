Arne Slot speaks about Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Liverpool with Real Madrid in the Champions League. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Anfield mural has been vandalised ahead of his return to Liverpool with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool at the end of last season, having made 354 appearances for his boyhood club after joining their academy at the age of six.

The 27-year-old attracted criticism from some supporters after running down his contract on Merseyside and could face a hostile reception if he lines up for Xabi Alonso's side at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the clash, Alexander-Arnold's mural near the stadium on Sybil Road -- which shows the defender alongside the words "I'm just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has come true -- has been defaced with white paint.

The word "rat" was graffitied on the mural multiple times, alongside the words adios el rata (Spanish for "goodbye rat").

Trent Alexander-Arnold's mural was previously defaced earlier this year. Getty

Cleaners have already been spotted trying to restore the mural, which was unveiled following Liverpool's Champions League victory in 2019.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport ahead of Tuesday's match, Alexander-Arnold said: "When the draw was announced, I think everyone kind of knew it was going to happen, it was destined for that fixture to come.

- Trent Alexander-Arnold pens heartbreaking note to Diogo Jota

- Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

"Obviously they're a top team so I knew at some point I'd end up going back there or playing against Liverpool. It's happening so soon. [I have] mixed emotions. I think it'll be a very, very difficult game but one that I'm excited for."