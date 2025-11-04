Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior scores his first ever goal for Portugal's U16 side in their 3-0 win over Wales. (0:17)

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Manchester United lacks structure and said coach Ruben Amorim is doing "his best" but cannot perform miracles.

The Al Nassr captain left Man United in November 2022 by mutual consent after giving an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club.

While a new majority owner, Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS, has taken control of footballing matters at United since, Ronaldo still feels the club is "not in a good path" and "needs to change."

"I'm sad because it's one of the most important clubs in the world, a club that I still have in my heart," Ronaldo, 40, told Morgan in a recent interview.

"You have to work with smart people to create a base for the future as Manchester did so many years ago with Nicky Butt, Gary [Neville], [Roy] Keane, [David] Beckham, they became big players but had youth. Manchester United right now don't have a structure.

"I hope that changes in the present future because the potential of the club is amazing. It's one of the most important clubs of the century ...

"We all have to be honest and say they are not in a good path. They need to change. It's not only about the coach and players, in my opinion, it's much more."

Asked if it pains him to see United struggle, Ronaldo said: "Of course because I played there for many years. I won the Champions League, the Golden Ball there. I won many titles there.

"I love that club. "

United, under Portuguese manager Amorim, endured their worst start to a season in 33 years but have since turned the corner. They won three successive matches for the first time under Amorim before Saturday's 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

"He is doing his best," Ronaldo said of Amorim. "What is he going to do miracles? That's impossible. As we say in Portugal, miracles you get in [the Sanctuary of] Fátima."

Ronaldo, believes some of United's players don't represent the club as it merits.

"The players that United have are good players but some of them don't have [in their] mind what Manchester United is," he said.

Ronaldo scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for the Red Devils in his two stints at the club. He spent six years at United during his first spell with the club, winning three Premier League titles and a Champions League before joining Real Madrid.

He returned to United in August 2021 before departing for Al Nassr in January 2023.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was also asked about his plans to retire.

The Portugal captain, who is the all-time leading scorer in men's international football and has scored 952 career goals, said: "Soon but I think I will be prepared. It will be tough. I probably will cry.

"Nothing will compare to the adrenaline you have to scoring a goal in football. Everything has a beginning and everything has an end.

"I'm going to have more time for myself, for my family. I want to follow [his eldest son] Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior. I want to be more present."