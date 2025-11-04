Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman has become the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history after coming off the substitutes' bench to make his debut in the competition on Tuesday.

The history-making moment arrived in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Slavia Prague, when Dowman replaced Leandro Trossard in the 82nd minute.

At 15 years, 308 days, Dowman breaks the record previously held by Youssoufa Moukoko, who was 16 years and 18 days when he made his first appearance with Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is third on the list, having been 16 years, 68 days, when debuting in Europe's premier competition in 2023.

Max Dowman made Champions League history when coming off the bench for Arsenal against Slavia Prague. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The history-making moment arrived in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Slavia Prague on Tuesday, when Dowman replaced Leandro Trossard in the 82nd minute.

Dowman has already became Arsenal's youngest-ever starter after being named in the club's lineup for their Carabao Cup win over Brighton last week.

That record came weeks after he became the second-youngest player -- behind Arsenal teammates Ethan Nwaneri -- to feature in the Premier League after making his debut against Leeds, also as a second-half substitute in August.

Dowman is a left-footed attacking midfielder who was born in Chelmsford -- a city in the county of Essex, which is northeast of London -- and joined Arsenal at the age of 5 in May 2015.

He made his debut for Arsenal's under-18s at age 13 and became the youngest scorer in the UEFA Youth League at age 14, when he was playing for the under-19s.

Dowman was still 14 when he was asked by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to train with the senior team in December last year and he starred on the club's preseason tour of Asia in matches against AC Milan and Newcastle.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.