Ousmane Dembélé was withdrawn from Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Bayern Munich in the 25th minute on Tuesday.

The France international had just scored a goal from close range and looked to be in discomfort on the field as the referee checked with the VAR to see if there had been offside in the buildup.

The goal was ruled out offside, preserving Bayern's 1-0 lead in the top-of-the-table league phase matchup, as Dembélé made way for Lee Kang-in before heading straight down the tunnel to the dressing room.

Minutes later Bayern goalscorer Luis Díaz was sent off with a straight red card for a flying tackle on PSG's Achraf Hakimi that saw the Morocco defender leave the field in tears and unable to put pressure on his left leg.

Dembélé had been out for six weeks from early September until making his return on Oct. 20 with a hamstring injury he picked up while playing for France in a 2-0 win against Ukraine in World Cup qualifying.

It was not immediately certain whether Dembélé was injured again on Tuesday.

Coach Luis Enrique gave assurances on the eve of the game that Dembélé was fit to play, while PSG were also without forward Désiré Doué with a right thigh injury.

