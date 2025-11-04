Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Luis Díaz was sent off for a horror tackle on Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi in first-half stoppage time after scoring twice to put Bayern Munich 2-0 up against the Champions League holders in Paris.

It is the only time in history that a player has scored two goals and been shown a red card in the same half of a Champions League game.

Díaz, a £65.5 million ($85.3m) summer signing from Liverpool, had enjoyed a sensational first-half at Parc des Princes by scoring both Bayern goals in what had looked to be a man-of-the-match performance.

But the Colombia international then ruined his night -- and forced Hakimi out of the game -- with a reckless challenge on the Morocco defender that initially resulted in a yellow card from Italian referee Maurizio Mariani.

Luis Díaz had an eventful first half in Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

The challenge was reviewed by the VAR officials, however, and after a lengthy delay, Mariani was sent to the pitch-side monitor before he made the decision to rescind the yellow card and issue a red to Díaz instead.

The loss of Hakimi to injury compounded a bad first half for PSG, who also saw Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé limp off after 25 minutes.

Dembélé has missed a large part of this season with a hamstring injury and he complained about soreness in the same area after Saturday's 1-0 win against Nice.

Information from ESPN Research was used in this report.