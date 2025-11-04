Open Extended Reactions

LIVERPOOL, England -- Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has said it was "no problem" that Trent Alexander-Arnold received a hostile reception on his return to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Madrid were beaten 1-0 at Anfield thanks to a header from Alexis Mac Allister, with Alexander-Arnold -- who joined Madrid in the summer following the expiration of his Liverpool contract -- booed by fans when he was introduced from the bench in the 80th minute.

- Trent's mural defaced ahead of Liverpool return

- Liverpool revival continues in win over Real Madrid

"It had been a very intense game," Alonso said. "The atmosphere at Anfield in a Champions League game is top. We needed [Alexander-Arnold's] quality. We needed his threat from the wing.

"[The reaction] could be expected. [He is] professional and mature. He was ready for that so no problem."

Trent Alexander-Arnold received a hostile reception from Liverpool fans on his return to Anfield with Real Madrid. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Arne Slot also dismissed suggestions that Alexander-Arnold's introduction helped his team get over the line.

"I was impressed by the atmosphere throughout the whole 90 minutes, even before the game already," the Dutchman said. "I think the fans helped us over 90 minutes and not only when Trent was on the pitch."

Alexander-Arnold made 354 appearances for Liverpool after graduating from its academy in 2015.

Despite winning two Premier League titles and the Champions League in a trophy-laden decade at the club, fans jeered the academy graduate toward the end of last season -- prompting former manager Jurgen Klopp to say "I couldn't have been more disappointed."

Months have passed, but the hostility remains.

The word "rat" was repeatedly daubed over a mural celebrating Alexander-Arnold, located near Liverpool's stadium. The vandalism was removed before Tuesday's game but he had to contend with more abuse inside the stadium with some fans chanting obscenities as he warmed up in the second half.

Asked after the game whether he had spoken to Alexander-Arnold, Slot added: "Only shortly afterwards. I gave him a hug. I don't know exactly [what was] even said but probably not a lot.

"Every time I will meet him, I will either give him a hug or talk to him because he has been very special to me as a player and as a human being."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.