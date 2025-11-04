Open Extended Reactions

United States striker Folarin Balogun scored his first career Champions League goal to lead AS Monaco to a 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday night.

Balogun scored the game's only goal right before halftime, smashing his shot from a tight angle into the roof of the net as Monaco won its first game of the league phase and are on five points after four matches.

Balogun has been in and out of the lineup for both the U.S. and Monaco in 2025, but he has been getting regular minutes of late for both club and country and found the net in the Americans' 1-1 draw with Ecuador in a friendly during the October window.

He has four goals in his last eight matches across all competitions and five so far for Monaco this season.

Balogun's U.S. teammate Ricardo Pepi also scored on matchday four, helping PSV Eindhoven steal a point at Olympiacos in second-half stoppage time. PSV also has five points midway through its league phase campaign.