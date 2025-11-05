Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique criticized his team for gifting Bayern Munich goals and said they could have lost by more than 2-1 in their Champions League match Tuesday.

It was the defending champion's first defeat in the competition after four games and only the second loss overall this season. Bayern notched its 16th straight win in all competitions.

Bayern's first goal came after four minutes and the second was scored in the 32nd, both coming from Colombia forward Luis Díaz before he was sent off late in the first half for a wild tackle on Achraf Hakimi.

"When it was 11 versus 11 there is no doubt. Of course, they were superior to us in the first half. They created more chances and we gave them some lovely gifts in the first half," Luis Enrique said. "When you give away such presents against such players they will score. I don't make any excuses, it's our responsibility to do better."

He was at a loss to explain why his team fell short, especially in a one-sided first half for six-time champion Bayern.

"I don't have an explanation, it is like that," he said. "We gave away several gifts. They scored two goals but could have scored four. I am disappointed to see this because I expected to see a better level."

PSG has been blighted by injuries this season and saw forward Ousmane Dembélé and right-back Hakimi, who was recklessly fouled by Díaz, both going off injured in the first half.

Luis Enrique feels he should do better handling the club's ongoing injury situation. PSG was also without injured forward Désiré Doué.

"When you get injured players back they are not in 100% form," he said. "It is something I should handle much better (as a coach), given all of my experience."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany attributed his side's victory to teamwork.

"It's the work that pays off. This summed up the first half and the second half," he said. "You have to win challenges and win the second ball. You can never cancel out PSG's threat, they are very active and they have so much rhythm on the ball."

Kompany will tell his players "not to believe the hype" about winning 16 straight games.

"From tomorrow it's back to zero," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.