Tottenham Hotspur said Tuesday they are providing support to Destiny Udogie after the defender was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the incident involving the 22-year-old Italy international.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence following the incident in September. He has been bailed while inquiries continue, the force said.

On Tuesday, a Tottenham spokesman said: "We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so.

"Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further."

Destiny Udogie played for Tottenham against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Police were called at 11.14 p.m. on Sept. 6 to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a gun in Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.

A spokesman said: "Officers spoke to the victim and, during the course of their investigation, it was also reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual.

"No injuries were reported in either incident.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 8 on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence.

"He has been bailed while inquiries continue."

Information from PA was used in this report.