Cristiano Ronaldo says his legacy will not be defined by whether or not he wins the World Cup.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo has 952 career goals and is the all-time leading scorer in men's international football with 143 goals.

The World Cup is the only major trophy missing in his distinguished career.

"If you ask me, Cristiano, is it a dream to win the World Cup? No, it's not a dream," Ronaldo, 40, said to Piers Morgan in an interview clip that was aired as a trailer to the full interview that will be released later on Thursday.

"Define what?" the Al Nassr captain said. "To define if I'm one of the best of the history, to win one competition, [of] six games, seven games. You think it's fair?"

Ronaldo, who won four of his five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, has faced constant comparisons with Lionel Messi throughout his career.

Former Barcelona star Messi, a record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, recently said that lifting the 2022 World Cup with Argentina after several failed attempts was "the dream of my life."

Ronaldo has enjoyed many achievements with his national team. He captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory, and to the inaugural UEFA Nations League three years later and again this summer.

He is the only player to have featured in six European Championships and is the record goal scorer in the history of the competition with 14 goals. Ronaldo insists there is no debate as to who is best in the history.

"Is Messi better than me? I disagree. I don't want to be humble," Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo is expected to captain Portugal if they qualify for the 2026 World Cup that will be staged in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

It will mark Portugal's first tournament without Diogo Jota, who died in July in a crash in Spain.

Although Ronaldo did not attend Jota's funeral, he was left "devastated" by the Liverpool forward's sudden passing.

"I didn't believe when they sent me the messages," Ronaldo said.

"I cried a lot. It was a very difficult moment for everyone, for the country, for families, for friends, for teammates.

"Devastated. It was very, very sad news."