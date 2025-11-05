Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid plot Vinícius Júnior exit

Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior's days at Real Madrid could be numbered while Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is attracting interest from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior's future at the club remains in doubt. Getty

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid plan to offload Vinícius Júnior in the summer of 2026, reports Sport Bild. The decision was reportedly made after Los Blancos' 2-1 Clásico win over Barcelona 10 days ago. The 25-year-old protested against being substituted by coach Xabi Alonso and had to make a public apology. Club president Florentino Pérez reportedly feels that transferring the Brazil international; will show that no player is bigger than the club. Los Blancos are trying to renew Vini Jr.'s contract despite that stance, as they want to avoid the Brazil international driving down his €150 million valuation through his conduct.

- Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to look at the potential opportunity to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a free agent in the summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The report adds that those three clubs would offer more than what the Bianconeri are offering the Serbia international in a new contract. This comes with Juve and Vlahovic potentially being open to continuing together, but finances could be an issue with Vlahovic currently earning €12m per year and Juventus wanting his salary to be around half of that figure.

- Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank could be reunited with former Brentford striker Ivan Toney as Spurs lead the race to sign him on loan from Al Ahli, according to TEAMtalk. A permanent move is off the table as clubs don't want to pay £30m in January, while the 29-year-old would receive a large tax bill if his contract is terminated early. West Ham United and Everton are also interested in Toney, who wants to cement his place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

- Sporting CP's Morten Hjulmand is on Juventus' list of options as they look to sign a midfielder in January, reports Calciomercato. The 26-year-old's contract includes a €60m release clause, which Sporting don't generally want to stray far away from and will insist is met for a move to happen in the winter window. Other midfielders being considered by the Bianconeri are Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali and Al Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, although the former would be difficult to sign and there has been no contact for the latter about a January move.

- Bayern Munich are willing to go against their approach to contracts for players over 30 to see off Barcelona's interest in Harry Kane, according to talkSPORT. The Blaugrana having been linked with the England international as a possible Robert Lewandowski replacement. The 32-year-old already has 22 goals across all competitions, and that has persuaded them to offer him a multi-year contract where they would usually only offer one year to a player of his age.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:33 Moreno: Vinicius' behaviour is harming his career Ale Moreno talks about Vinicius Jr attitude in El Clasico when Xabi Alonso subbed him off and at the players' scuffle after full time.

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid forward Endrick has agreed to join Lyon on loan in the winter transfer window, subject to both clubs reaching a deal. (Diario AS)

- Liverpool are planning to extend Dominik Szoboszlai's contract and are readying a deal that will run until 2030 or 2031. (Nicolò Schira)

- Manchester United are resigned to letting winger Jadon Sancho leave for free in the summer, even though they have an option to extend the Aston Villa loanee's contract by a year. (talkSPORT)

- Newcastle United are monitoring the progress of Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, while Tottenham Hotspur view him as a replacement for Dominic Solanke. (Football Insider)

- Everton insist that Jarrad Branthwaite won't leave in January despite Manchester United holding an interest in the centre-back. (TEAMtalk)

- Inter Milan are looking at Sassuolo's Tarik Muharemovic, Lecce's Tiago Gabriel and Parma's Alessandro Circati with centre-back Yann Bisseck's interest being piqued by attention from Tottenham Hotspur. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Sevilla are closely monitoring Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado, 20, who impressed with Argentina as they finished runners-up at the Under-20 World Cup. (Estadio Deportivo)

- Niklas Füllkrug and his agents have informed West Ham United that the striker wants to leave in January. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Several Bundesliga clubs are interested in Sporting CP forward Rodrigo Ribeiro, who could leave on a January loan with an option to make the deal permanent. (Florian Plettenberg)