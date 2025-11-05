Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven pointed to his background as a striker after his impressive Champions League goal against Copenhagen, but insisted his instincts as a former frontman did not kick in during Spurs' victory.

With around half-an-hour to go during Tuesday evening's clash at the Tottenham Stadium, van de Ven picked up possession close to his own half, broke up the pitch through multiple defenders and fired a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

"It was not instinct kicking in," van de Ven said after the match. "I was a striker when I was younger but I was not thinking about that to be honest."

Van de Ven's impressive strike was Spurs' third goal of the evening Photo by Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images.

The goal was reminiscent of Son Heung-Min's strike against Burnley, an effort which earned the former Spurs striker the 2020 Puskas award.

Van de Ven's strike also looked similar to a different Son goal, from August of last year, when the Dutch defender broke from deep against Everton before laying the ball off to his now former teammate.

"I know that goal, it was a good one," van de Ven said. "Today I get the ball in my own box, I see the gap opening in front of me when I start dribbling. At one point I think some players were around me and I came through.

"I saw the way was open to the goal, so I was like, 'Ok, I keep dribbling now. I need to finish this.'

"In the moment I was like, 'I need to score this one.' Luckily it happened.

"The one against Everton with the assist there were some defenders in front of me, now when I was pas these defenders, the way was all the way open. I was like, 'No, I need to go myself now.'"

It was van de Ven's sixth goal of this campaign. "Six goals is a lot already to be honest," he said.

"I don't know where it's going to end but hopefully I can score more goals this season."

The 4-0 victory marked a return to form for Spurs after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Following the loss, van de Ven and and Djed Spence were seen ignoring manager Thomas Frank's request to acknowledge the home support.

The pair subsequently apologised to Frank for the incident. Van de Ven then bounced back with his strike against Copenhagen.

"Against Chelsea, I was really frustrated," he said. "You play a derby at home against Chelsea, it's a massive game for the fans.

"We didn't play well as a team, it was a bad performance from our side. We needed to bounce back positively, and I think we did that tonight really well."