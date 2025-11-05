Jürgen Klinsmann talks about Luis Diaz's impact since joining Bayern Munich after the Colombian scored two goals in their 2-1 win vs. PSG. (1:16)

Joshua Kimmich said Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Arsenal on Nov. 26 will be a true measure of Vincent Kompany's team after a 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain extended their winning start to the season to sixteen games.

Two goals from Luis Díaz, who was sent off before half-time for a dangerous challenge on Achraf Hakimi, proved enough for Bayern to clam the win, despite a late PSG fight back sparked by a João Neves goal on 74 minutes.

But Bayern's victory in Paris consolidated top spot in the League Phase, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference following the Gunners' 3-0 win away to Slavia Prague. The two sides are set to meet at the Emirates later this month -- a game former Liverpool winger Diaz will miss through suspension -- and Kimmich said the game will give a clear indication of "where Bayern are."

"We are first and have Arsenal in the next game," Kimmich said. "Then we can see once again where we stand.

"But in Paris, especially the first half, we were already outstandingly good.

"We were incredibly resilient, had many really good chances and were physically very present. I must say, the first-half was one of the most intense halves of my career, of both teams, this constant man-on-man game and in the second half it felt even more intense."

Bayern's win owed much to the performance of veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who produced a string of second-half saves to secure his team's lead.

The former Germany No. 1, who celebrates his 40th birthday next March, said that Bayern proved their ability to defend against a top team by holding firm against the reigning European champions.

"With ten men, of course, it is not easy, and the second half was a real fight," Neuer said. "But we often train such situations -- numbered against outnumber -- and it's about defending really well and against PSG we have shown that we can do this.

"We wanted to stand compact and try to hold the ball in front. That was hard because we were outnumbered - even in the front line.

"For the strikers, including Harry Kane, it was not easy to hold the balls against three opponents or to get a free kick. But overall, we did well."