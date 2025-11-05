Open Extended Reactions

Wolves are considering former Benfica manager Rui Vitória as a possible replacement for the sacked Vitor Pereira, sources told PA on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old won two Portuguese Primeira Liga titles with the Lisbon side in 2016 and 2017 and also won the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr in 2019.

Following an unsuccessful spell in charge of Egypt, whom he failed to guide beyond the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations last year, his most recent appointment was with Greek side Panathinaikos, who sacked him in September after just two league games and a failure to reach the league phase of the Champions League.

Sources told PA that Vitória has been sounded out over becoming the fourth Portuguese appointment at Molineux since owners Fosun bought the club in 2016 and would be open to taking over.

Rui Vitória won two titles in Portugal with Benfica. Getty

In 2017, he became only the second Benfica boss to win a treble of the league, cup and super cup but failed to carry on that success, losing all six Champions League matches the following season before his dismissal in January 2019.

His Spartak Moscow side finished ahead of Napoli and Leicester to top their Europa League group in 2021-22.

Sources told ESPN that former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is also under consideration after leaving Bayer Leverkusen in September.

- Middlesbrough hope to keep Rob Edwards despite Wolves speculation

- Erik ten Hag open to Wolves talks despite age hurdle - sources

- Predicting how all 20 Premier League teams will finish the season

Gary O'Neil, who was sacked by Wolves last December, pulled out of the running on Monday.

Wolves are winless with just two points from their opening 10 Premier League matches. No side has survived in the division with so few points at this stage of a season.

Pereira was sacked on Sunday following a 3-0 defeat away against Fulham that left them eight points adrift of safety.