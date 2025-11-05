Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace were charged by the England Football Association (FA) on Wednesday over a provocative fan banner targeting Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The banner, making lurid unproven allegations about Marinakis's business career, was displayed at the Palace-Forest game in the Premier League on Aug. 24.

Palace supporters in the Holmesdale End held aloft the banner of Marinakis, which depicted the Greek businessman holding a gun to the head of Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White after the Forest captain had looked set to leave to join Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer only to perform a U-turn and agree a new contract at the Midlands club.

Evangelos Marinakis has been the majority shareholder at Nottingham Forest since 2017. Michael Regan/Getty Images

A litany of allegations were also written on the banner, which the Forest owner has always strongly denied.

"It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters ... didn't behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, insulting and/or provocative way," the Football Association said.

Palace fans have blamed Marinakis for fueling a UEFA investigation into their club's ownership structure that saw the shock 2025 FA Cup winner demoted to the third-tier Europa Conference League this season and Forest elevated into the second-tier Europa League due to previous co-owner John Textor holding a controlling interest in Lyon.

Palace have been charged with misconduct and given until Tuesday to respond for the disciplinary investigation.

UEFA's decision to rule that Textor held a controlling interest in two clubs in the Europa League only occurred after a drawn-out saga, with Marinakis reportedly writing to the governing body to raise concerns about Palace's ownership.

Forest were first in line to benefit from Palace's exclusion after they finished seventh in the Premier League and qualified for the Conference League.

Information from PA and the Associated Press was used in this report.