Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has suffered a severely-strained right ankle and will be out for at least six weeks, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The right back was on the receiving end of a rough Luis Díaz tackle just before half time in PSG's clash against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Díaz was sent off after intervention from VAR and Hakimi, on the day of his 27th birthday, was stretchered off with tears in his eyes.

Scans on Wednesday revealed Hakimi hadn't suffered a fracture and won't require surgery, sources told ESPN.

The Morocco international will have to stay immobilised for two weeks before starting his rehabilitation that will be at least four weeks, sources said.

Hakimi's injury puts his participation at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which Morocco are hosting, at risk.

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi was one of three players injured against Bayern on Tuesday. Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

Sources at PSG fear he might not make it back in time for the group stages of the tournament, that begins on Dec. 21, but feel he could return in time for the knockout rounds.

Díaz took to social media after the match to wish Hakimi well.

"It was a night full of emotions, " he said on Instagram.

"Football always reminds us that, in 90 minutes, anything can happen the best and the worst. I was sad not to finish the match with my teammates, but proud of their incredible effort.

"Wishing Hakimi a quick return to the pitch."

Hakimi was one of three players injured against Bayern on Tuesday. Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé suffered a calf strain on his return from a hamstring injury while Nuno Mendes sprained his left knee.

Per sources, they are unlikely to return to action before the end of the year.

Díaz has been similarly important for Bayern with 10 goals in his first 16 games for the German champion. He's set to miss the Champions League visit to Arsenal on Nov. 26 following his red card.