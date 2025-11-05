Open Extended Reactions

The New England Revolution are poised to appoint United States under-20 head coach Marko Mitrovic as the team's next manager, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The source cautioned that Mitrovic hasn't yet signed a contract, but all signs point to the Revs bringing the native of Belgrade, Serbia, on board.

Mitrovic, 47, would replace Caleb Porter, who was fired on Sept. 15 following a difficult run of results.

The Revs finished the 2025 campaign in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, 17 points out of the ninth and final playoff spot.

Mitrovic will have several elite MLS players to work with, including former league MVP Carles Gil and on-loan U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Marko Mitrovic led the U.S. to the quarterfinals of the recently completed FIFA U20 World Cup. Marcelo Hernandez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The news of Mitrovic's imminent hiring was first reported by The Athletic.

Mitrovic led the U.S. U20s to a quarterfinal finish at the recently concluded 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup.

He has also managed U.S. youth teams at the U19 and U23 level from 2022-24, including the U23 side that reached the quarterfinals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Mitrovic previously served as an assistant under Veljko Paunovic with various Serbia youth national teams, including the side that won the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2015. He then followed Paunovic to both the Chicago Fire and as an assistant with English club Reading.