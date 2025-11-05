Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Gordon was substituted shortly before half-time on Wednesday. Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

Anthony Gordon was substituted in the first half of Newcastle United's Champions League win over Athletic Club on Wednesday, leaving his possible inclusion in Thomas Tuchel's England squad unclear.

The winger, who appeared short of full fitness, fell to the floor holding his hip after blazing a volley over the crossbar and was replaced by Jacob Murphy in the 41st minute.

Gordon had also struggled with a hip issue during Newcastle's 3-1 defeat at the London Stadium last weekend and was substituted at half-time.

Dan Burn's sublime header put Eddie Howe's team in front on Wednesday before Joelinton doubled their lead four minutes after the restart.

Newcastle's victory saw them rise to sixth in the Champions League league phase table.

Tuchel is set to name his squad for England's November fixtures against Serbia and Albania on Friday.

