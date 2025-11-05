Enzo Maresca talks about his decision to rotate players and its impact on the game after Chelsea's 2-2 draw to Qarabag in the Champions League. (1:39)

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca defended his team selections after they dropped Champions League points in a 2-2 draw with Qarabag.

The Blues looked short of their best following a 2,500-mile trip to the Azerbaijan capital Baku and were given a fright by their hosts, who took a 2-1 lead before half-time.

Goals by Leandro Andrade and a penalty from Marko Jankovic turned the game around after Estêvão's early strike, which appeared to have Chelsea en route to a routine win.

Alejandro Garnacho's goal in the second half spared the visitors' blushes and rescued a point, but Maresca was asked to explain his selections after making seven changes from the team that beat Tottenham at the weekend.

Key midfielders Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo were among those who started on the bench.

"The [selection] is always because we think the plan with the players is the correct one," said Maresca. "Today, we started the right way, scored the goal but then we conceded two, the first one when they had 10 players. We can avoid both goals. In their box, we need to be more clinical."

Enzo Maresca rested several key players for Chelsea's draw at Qarabag. Francesco Scaccianoce - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Chelsea boss also pointed to a disrupted preseason and lack of a summer break following their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The final of the summer tournament in the United States, which saw Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0, was played only five weeks before the start of the new Premier League season.

"The intention was to rest Moises, Enzo, Malo [Gusto] and more players," he said. "They are not able to play every three days. The Club World Cup affected a lot. We tried to rotate. When we win, nobody mentions that but when we don't, everyone is focused on that."

There was more worry for Maresca as Romeo Lavia was forced off injured early on.

The midfielder has played only 30 times in more than two years since joining the club and has never completed a full 90 minutes.

"We feel a shame for him, especially for him," said Maresca. "He's not able to be fit for a long, long period. We will see now. It's too early to understand what kind of injury. I think it's his quad."

The draw leaves Chelsea on eight points in the table, the same number as their hosts in Baku, but with one defeat already to their name there is little margin for error in their remaining four games if they hope to finish in the top eight and avoid a playoff in February.

Maresca's team face Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night, less than 72 hours after returning from the eastern edge of Europe.

"It's about all [the players]," said Maresca. "I think we started in the right way. We were in control of the game but when we conceded the first goal, we conceded the second one after four or five minutes.

"We were much better in the second half. Every game is a chance for them to show why they are here."

