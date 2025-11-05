Open Extended Reactions

Phil Foden is "back" and ready to inspire Manchester City's push for silverware, Pep Guardiola has declared.

Foden lit up City's 4-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, scoring twice to register his first European goals this season and double his tally in all competitions.

Erling Haaland was inevitably on the scoresheet against his former club while Rayan Cherki added a late fourth after Waldemar Anton's strike offered Dortmund a route back into the game, but the night was all about Foden and his two superbly-taken strikes low into the net.

- Dynamic and dangerous, Foden must be part of England's World Cup squad

It was Forden's first career brace in the Champions League and took him up 20 goals in the competition. He's the seventh Englishman to reach that mark and, at 25 years, 161 days, he's the second-youngest to do so after Wayne Rooney (24 years, 157 days).

City's star academy graduate struggled for much of last season, opening up about off-field issues and injuries that affected him, but the signs are that he is back to his best, having been the standout player in City's Premier League winning 2023-24 campaign.

"Phil is back," Guardiola said. "How many times have we seen Phil score these type of goals? We miss this a lot last season but this season I think he is going to help us a lot.

"He is confident to score these goals, not shooting strong but just to put the ball close to the post. It's like a pass to the net. Phil is fantastic at that...

Manchester City's Phil Foden scored twice in an impressive display against Borussia Dortmund. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"This season he is back. Not just Phil, all of us we struggled [last season]. When Phil is in that level playing between the lines, in the pockets and his first touch, his turn and then after his generosity to run and fight is top class.

"When Phil is happy with love and joy, you don't have to say much. He's a special player but we need his goals and hopefully today was the first step to do it. It's important to have him for the big, big match on Sunday [against Liverpool]."

The question is whether or not Thomas Tuchel has seen enough to bring Foden back into the England squad, having left him out of the last two camps. He announces his next squad on Friday.

"There's no person in this country or around the world that doesn't know his quality and ability, but England is so lucky to have this amount of good players," Guardiola said. "In his position there are a lot and that's why he has to push himself to be better and better and better.

"Thomas is so smart and wise and know exactly what the team needs. I think Thomas knows perfectly [about] Phil. What Phil wants to do is play better and better and better."

City's win put them fourth in the Champions League standings with 10 points from four games, with an almost three-week wait until their next game at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Nov. 25. Instead attention turns to Sunday's visit of Premier League champions Liverpool.

Guardiola said he spent his Tuesday evening watching Arne Slot's side beat Real Madrid 1-0, and insisted he is well aware of the challenge despite their recent wobble.

"Of course it surprised me a lot that they lost a lot of games but sometimes it's about momentum," Guardiola said. "All the clubs are there except Arsenal who are more consistent than anyone.

"But the season is long so we try to be there and see what happens. To be honest I'm so excited and happy to prepare for Sunday. I'm desperate to play against Liverpool and we'll see what happens."

Information from PA and The Associated Press was used in this report.