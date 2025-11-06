UCL stats: Haaland's 5 first-ever in UCL, Yamal equals Mbappe's record 13, Bayern's unprecedented 16

Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Champions League made a blockbuster return this matchday, throwing up a few surprises along the way. Real Madrid lost away to Liverpool, while Barcelona were held to a shock draw by Club Brugge. 10-man Bayern Munich defeated PSG to underline their UCL credentials, while Arsenal and Inter Milan joined the Bavarians at the top of the table with comfortable victories. Manchester City pummeled Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea's long trip to Azerbaijan did not prove fruitful, with a draw against Qarabag FK.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

1

No team in the history of Europe's Top 5 leagues had won their first sixteen games (all comps), until Bayern Munich this season.

PSG registered 400 more passes than Bayern Munich in their UCL clash today �� It still wasn't enough for Luis Enrique's side to come out on top �� pic.twitter.com/Dha8Gt7X6F - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 4, 2025

1

Erling Haaland became the first player in UCL history to score in five consecutive UCL games for three different clubs (Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg). Haaland also scored for the sixth consecutive game at the Etihad (10 goals from those six games).

2

Phil Foden scored a UCL brace for the first time in his career, also becoming the seventh Englishman to score 20 UCL goals, and at 25y-161d, he's the second-youngest Englishman to do so after Wayne Rooney (24-157).

Erling Haaland has now scored 18 goals in 14 games for Manchester City this season ⭐ A goal-scoring machine �� pic.twitter.com/TD3b7xKb3g - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 5, 2025

0.45

Real Madrid were held to 0.45 xG against Liverpool, the club's lowest in a game since April 2024 at Real Sociedad (0.39). Madrid also went without a goal for the first time this season.

50

Jude Bellingham (22y 128d) became the youngest-ever player to reach 50 UCL appearances, breaking Iker Casillas' record (22y 155d).

Liverpool really held Vini Jr. and Kylian Mbappe without a single shot on target between the two of them �� A defensive masterclass from Virgil Van Dijk and the Liverpool backline �� pic.twitter.com/16usDTAaiq - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 4, 2025

21y, 231d

Club Brugge's Carlos Forbs (21 years, 231 days) is the youngest player to both score and assist in a Champions League match vs Barcelona. The previous youngest was David Beckham in 1998 (23y 137d).

3+

Barcelona have conceded 3+ goals twice in 15 games this season (all comps). Last season, Barcelona did not concede 3+ goals for a second time until their 31st game of the season on Jan. 21, 2025 vs Benfica in UCL. It was also the fifth time Barcelona let in 3+ goals in a UCL match in 2025. tied with Club Brugge and Benfica for most such matches by any team. Barcelona have condeded 14 away goals this season (all comps). Only Valencia (15) have conceded more away goals among LALIGA teams this season (all comps).

21

The own goal by Club Brugge against Barcelona was the 21st own-goal in favor of Barcelona, extending the club's record for most by any team (next closest is Real Madrid with 19).

13

Lamine Yamal equalled Kylian Mbappe's UCL record for most goal-involvements (13) by an U-18 player in the competition.

8/9

Eight of Julian Álvarez´s nine goals for Atlético Madrid this season have been at home. He´s scored 38% of the club´s home goals this season in all comps (8/21).

Luis Diaz is only the second player to score twice and then get sent off in a Champions League match ��❌ The first was Antoine Griezmann in October 2021 for Atlético vs. Liverpool �� pic.twitter.com/0v8crfPYKk - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 5, 2025

15y, 308d

At 15 years, 308 days, Arsenal's Max Dowman became the youngest debutant in UEFA Champions League history.

0

Arsenal became only the second English club to begin their European Cup / UCL campaign with four clean sheets. (Leeds were the first to do so in 1969/70).

8

Arsenal have 8 consecutive clean sheets in all competitions, tied for the longest streak in club history, set 122 years ago.

4

Bukayo Saka became the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive away appearances in the UEFA Champions League. He's also converted 10 of his last 11 penalties (all comps), only missing against Real Madrid last season.

Max Dowman still has about three years to go before he's even allowed in the Arsenal dressing room �� pic.twitter.com/gJFl4EaY7A - ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 5, 2025

18

18-year-old Estêvão is the youngest South American international to score in consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances.

3

Newcastle won three consecutive UCL matches for only the second time in the club's history, first doing so in 2002-03.

4-0

Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 win over Copenhagen was the club's second-largest margin of victory in UCL history, behind a 5-0 win over Red Star.

67.7

Micky van de Ven ran 67.7 metres for his stunning goal against Copenhagen, the longest such run on record in the UCL.

4/4

Inter Milan have won their first 4 games in a single European Cup season for the first time in club history. Inter joined Arsenal and Bayern Munich as the only teams with 4 wins in the League Phase this season.

25

Lautaro Martínez became the 4th Argentine international to score 25 career UCL goals (Lionel Messi. 129; Sergio Agüero, 41; Hernán Crespo, 25).

4

Atalanta have failed to convert 4 of 10 penalty kicks taken in UCL history. No other club has missed more penalties since Atalanta made their UCL debut in 2019.

2

Victor Osimhen became only the second Nigerian international to score a UCL hat trick and first since Yakubu (2002, Maccabi Haifa vs Olympiacos). Osimhen is also the second Galatasaray player to score a UCL hat trick (Burak Yilmaz, in 2012 vs Cluj).

3

Ricardo Pepi already has three result-changing goals in second-half stoppage time in the UEFA Champions League, tying Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Agüero for the most in UCL history.

2

Pafos brought up only the second-ever win by a Cypriot club in 24 UCL games against teams from Europe's Top 5 leagues (APOEL defeated Lyon 1-0 in the 2011-12 Round of 16).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.