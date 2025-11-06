Open Extended Reactions

USC guard JuJu Watkins has joined the investor group for NWSL expansion team Boston Legacy FC, becoming the first NCAA athlete to directly invest in a professional women's sports team.

She becomes the latest to join the list of investors in the Boston Legacy that includes the Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, and actress Elizabeth Banks.

"Juju's investment marks a groundbreaking moment for women's sports and the power of NIL," Boston Legacy owner Jennifer Epstein said. "As the first college athlete to directly invest in a women's professional sports team, she's showing that today's student-athletes aren't just building their own brands -- they're shaping the future of the game.

"We're thrilled to welcome Juju to Boston Legacy FC as we build momentum toward our inaugural 2026 season and home opener on March 14, 2026."

Watkins first won the Big Ten regular season championship as a sophomore, before winning the Naismith College Player of the Year award, John R. Wooden Award and being named AP Player of the Year.

Watkins is sitting out the 2025-26 season for USC after she tore her ACL during the Trojans' second-round game against Mississippi State in March.

"Boston Legacy FC is creating a space for women to achieve, lead, and inspire others at the highest level," Watkins said. "I'm proud to be part of the movement pushing women's sports forward."

Boston will begin NWSL play in 2026 along with fellow expansion side Denver Summit as the league expands to 16 teams.