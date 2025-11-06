Sunderland vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

Ale Moreno and Steve Nicol discuss Arsenal's good momentum so far this season after their 3-0 win in the Champions League. (1:15)

With a quarter of the Premier League season over, not many early-season predictions would have pegged Arsenal vs Sunderland as a top four clash.

Regis Le Bris' side have the best points haul (18) of a newly promoted team since Hull City (20) in the 2008-09 season. Hull went onto earn only 15 points from their next 28 games in the Premier League that season, and barely escaped relegation with a 17th-placed finish -- a downturn Sunderland would like to avoid.

Mikel Arteta's side, meanwhile, have no such downturn on the horizon, with an eighth consecutive clean-sheet win, defeating Slavia Prague 3-0 in midweek UEFA Champions League action (which saw 15-year-old Max Dowman make history as the youngest-ever player in UCL history). Arsenal have let in three goals from 16 games in all competitions this season, and have only allowed one shot on target in their last four games -- rewriting all sorts of defensive records in the process.

It's not all roses as the international break approaches, as Arsenal's frontline has been hit with a spate of injuries, including that of Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swede facing a spell on the sidelines. Mikel Merino has resumed his role as makeshift striker, with Arsenal's deep squad set to be tested.

With former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka now dictating Sunderland's midfield, and a full week of rest, the hosts would fancy their chances of getting a result against league leaders Arsenal -- despite the club's last win over the Londoners coming in 2009.

Arteta's lack of rotation in midweek might necessitate a changed backline against Sunderland, although options are limited in midfield and attack, with Eberechi Eze set to feature, having been rested against Slavia Prague. As for Le Bris, Omar Alderete's injury has resulted in a rejigged backline, with Sunderland empoying a five-man backline in their recent games, which included wins over Chelsea, Wolves and a draw against Everton.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game:

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8, 5.30 pm BST (12.30 pm ET, 11 pm IST, 3.30 am AEDT, Sunday)

Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Referee: Craig Pawson

VAR: James Bell

Team News:

Sunderland

Omar Alderete, D: concussion, DOUBT

Ajibola Alese, D: shoulder, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Dennis Cirkin, D: wrist, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Leo Hjelde, D: achilles tendon, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Habib Diarra, M: groin, OUT, est. return mid-Dec

Romain Mundle, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Arsenal

Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Dec

Noni Madueke, F: knee, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Martin Ødegaard, M: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Gabriel Martinelli, F: knock, DOUBT

Kepa Arrizabalaga, GK: personal reasons, DOUBT

Viktor Gyokeres, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Expected Lineups:

Sunderland (5-4-1)

GK: Robin Roefs

RB: Trai Hume | CB: Dan Ballard | CB: Lutsharel Geertruida | CB: Nordi Mukiele | LB: Reinildo Mandava

RM: Bertrand Traore | CM: Granit Xhaka | CM: Noah Sadiki | LM: Enzo Le Fee

CF: Wilson Isidor

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: David Raya

RB: Ben White | CB: Cristhian Mosquera | CB: Piero Hincapié | LB: Riccardo Calafiori

CM: Declan Rice | CAM: Eberechi Eze | CM: Christian Norgaard

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Mikel Merino | LW: Leandro Trossard

Stats:

Sunderland's last win over Arsenal came in 2009, with the London giants unbeaten in the 15 games between the two clubs since (10-5-0 W-D-L).

Arsenal have lost to Sunderland only three times in Premier League history, all at the Stadium of Light (1997, 2000, 2009).

Mikel Arteta's side have racked up eight consecutive clean sheets (and eight wins) in all competitions, equalling a club record set in 1903. They can also equal another club record of five straight PL/First Division clean sheet victories set in 1987 by George Graham's side.

Arsenal's eight goals from corners are the most by any PL club, ever, 10 games into a season.

Arsenal have conceded only one shot on goal in their last four games. They have allowed an average of 1.9 shots per game in the PL this season, the lowest of any club on record (since 2003/04).

