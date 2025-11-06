Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid eye Spurs star Van de Ven

Thomas Frank thought Micky van de Ven turned into Lionel Messi after the Dutchman scored an incredible goal in Tottenham's 4-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. (0:26)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is of interest to Real Madrid, while Barcelona's Eric García is a target for Paris Saint-Germain. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Micky van de Ven's stunning solo goal in the Champions League this week has reignited Real Madrid's interest in the Netherlands international. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid hold a "genuine interest" in Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven, according to TEAMtalk. Spurs have no intention of losing the 24-year-old leave -- who hit the headlines this week for his stunning solo goal against FC Copenhagen -- but the door could be opened if they fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, with Paris Saint-Germain also closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, Footmercato reports that Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano is Real Madrid's priority for the summer and already has a verbal agreement to join Los Blancos as a free agent. The report adds that the 27-year-old has a contract extension offer from Bayern and is being closely monitored by Paris Saint-Germain. Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté still wants to join Real Madrid, is also being monitored by PSG and has an offer to extend his contract at Anfield past the summer but is no longer Los Blancos' priority.

- Paris Saint-Germain are focusing on Barcelona's Eric García as they look to sign a versatile defender, as reported by L'Equipe, with this coming amid injury concerns for Les Parisiens after Achraf Hakimi became the latest player to be forced out of action. García's contract expires in the summer, but if a deal progresses smoothly the Ligue 1 club could look to negotiate a fee for a winter transfer rather than waiting for the 24-year-old to become a free agent in the summer.

- Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea would all be interested in signing Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz if the opportunity arises, according to TEAMtalk, although they add that the Bianconeri expect him to stay. There could be a chance that the 20-year-old moves as his current wage equates to around £25,000 per week and he is looking for a pay rise that could quadruple that figure. Even so, Yildiz is keen to stay and negotiations will continue when Juventus have appointed a new sporting director.

- Liverpool and Bayern Munich are the frontrunners to sign Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi as a free agent next summer, according to Diario AS. England international Guéhi wants to move to Anfield after his summer transfer fell through, but Bayern are determined to at least try to sign him. Real Madrid have also been linked with the England international, but AS reports that the 25-year-old's wage and signing bonus demands are too high.

- Napoli are assessing various options to strengthen their midfield in January, reports Calciomercato, who suggest that they could reignite an interest in Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Juventus' Fabio Miretti after looking at both in the summer. Outside of that, they have have been linked with Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini with his contract expiring at the end of the season, while they could also move for Internazionale's Davide Frattesi and Atalanta's Éderson having held a long-term interest in both of them.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Cologne winger Said El Mala. (Football Insider)

- Bayern Munich will face stiff competition from the Premier League for Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester City are open to January offers for Nathan Aké worth around £25m amid interest from Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham. (TEAMtalk)

- Everton will look to re-sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison rather than moving for Al Ahli's Ivan Toney. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan are monitoring Strasbourg's Joaquin Panichelli and continue to look at Roma's Artem Dovbyk as they consider signing a striker. (Corriere dello Sport)

- AC Milan have joined Internazionale and other top European clubs in showing an interest in Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu. The Rossoneri also see Cagliari's Elia Caprile and Toulouse's Guillaume Restes as candidates but Parma's Zion Suzuki is losing ground. (Calciomercato)

- Juventus and the City Football Group have contacted Houston Dynamo about United States youth midfielder Brooklyn Raines. The 20-year-old could also make a move within MLS. (The Athletic)

- Bayer Leverkusen will trigger the €5m-€6m re-sign clause to bring Kerim Alajbegovic back from RB Salzburg. (Sport Bild)

- VfB Stuttgart are interested in West Ham United striker Niclas Füllkrug if loan terms can be agreed. (TEAMtalk)

- RB Leipzig are willing to let Timo Werner, Lukas Klostermann, Amadou Haidara and Kevin Kampl leave in January without any major negotiations around the fee, as they have a combined salary of around €30m-per-year. (Philipp Hinze)

- A club from LaLiga is preparing a €10m offer for 21-year-old Boca Juniors centre-back Lautaro Di Lollo. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus are planning to extend 18-year-old midfielder Nicolo Milia's contract until 2029. (Nicolò Schira)