Neom SC vs Al Nassr: Kick-off time, team news, how to watch Ronaldo, Mane and co.

Al Nassr are an unstoppable force in the league this season. After seven games in the SPL, they've scored 23 goals, conceded just three and have won all seven of them. This mid-week, they faced FC Goa of India in the ACL Champions Elite group stages and swatted them aside 4-0 with an under-strength squad. With the Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix led attack firing on all guns, they will take some stopping. Adding to their positive vibes will be the fact that Marcelo Brozovic has returned from injury and played the full 90 last weekend against Al Fayha.

The latest to try will be Neom SC, who've had a decent start of their own. Currently 6th (4W 1D 2L), the Alexandre Lacazette led side could prove tricky opponents, especially at home.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ESPN Africa across Sub-Saharan Africa and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Note: How to tune in to ESPN -- ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248 and ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov 8 at 3.50 p.m. CAT (4.50 p.m. Saudi; 7.:20 p.m. IST)

Venue: King Khalid Sport City Stadium, Tabuk

Expected Lineups:

Neom SC

GK: Luis Maximiano

RB: Abdulmalik Al Oyayari | CB: Khalifah Al Dawsari | CB: Nathan Zeze | LB: Abdi Faris

RM: Saimon Bouabre | CM: Abbas Al Hassan | CM: Amadou Kone | LM: Said Benrahma

CF: Luciano Rodriguez | CF: Alexandre Lacazette

Al Nassr

GK: Bento

RB: Nawaf Boushal | CB: Mohamed Simakan | CB: Inigo Martinez | LB: Aiman Yahya

DM: Angelo Gabriel | DM: Marcelo Brozovic

RW: Kingsley Coman | AM: Joao Felix | LW: Sadio Mane

CF: Cristiano Ronaldo

Stats:

While Joao Felix is currently leading the golden boot race with nine goals, his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has almost caught up - he's now second with eight.

Kingsley Coman is second in the league for assists with five (behind Al Khaleej's Kostas Fortounis who has seven). Sadio Mane is third with four

