Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as they look to find a solution to their poor home form in the Premier League.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Chelsea last weekend in the Premier League, after what was perhaps their poorest performance of the season. They barely threatened Robert Sanchez's goal in that game, but played a confidence-boosting game in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, where they beat FC Copenhagen 4-0, with the highlight being a stunning goal from Micky van de Ven.

After beating Burnley at home on the opening day, Spurs have drawn with Wolves, and lost to Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Chelsea at home in the Premier League so far this season.

Their opponents, Manchester United, have picked up 10 points in their last four Premier League games. but they have won only one away game this season, which was at Anfield against Liverpool -- a game they won 2-1.

Last week, United took the lead against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the first half, but were quickly pegged back in the second half, before Amad's late goal earned them a 2-2 draw.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports in the U.K., Peacock in the U.S., Jio Hotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8, 12:30 p.m. GMT (7:30 a.m. ET; 6:00 p.m. IST and 10:30 p.m.)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London

Referee: Sam Barrott.

VAR: John Brooks.

Injury news:

Tottenham Hotspur

Ben Davies, D: muscle, OUT

Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT

James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-Feb.

Yves Bissouma, M: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Nov.

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early-Nov.

Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Nov.

Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez, D: knee, OUT, est. return late-Nov.



Expected Lineups:

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Kevin Danso | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CM: Joao Palhinha

RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Pape Matar Sarr | LW: Brennan Johnson

CF: Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United (3-4-2-1)

GK: Senne Lammens

CB: Matthijs de Ligt | CB: Harry Maguire | CB: Luke Shaw

RWB: Amad | DM: Bruno Fernandes | DM: Casemiro | LWB: Diogo Dalot

AM: Bryan Mbeumo | AM: Matheus Cunha

CF: Benjamin Sesko

Stats:

Manchester United are winless in their last seven meetings against Spurs in all competitions.

No side has lost more home Premier League matches in 2025 than Tottenham Hotspur's nine.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, their joint best-run of form under Amorim.

Only Liverpool (156) have had more shots in the Premier League this season than Manchester United (153).

