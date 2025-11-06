Open Extended Reactions

Fabian Hürzeler has said Danny Welbeck's Brighton teammates all think he should be included in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for November's internationals.

Tuchel will name his squad on Friday for England's final World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. The fact the Three Lions have already qualified for next summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico could tempt the German into experimenting with his group in order to see what some more unfamiliar names could do.

There is competition for who will be selected to go to the World Cup as a backup forward option behind captain Harry Kane.

Welbeck, 34, has been shown fine form for Brighton of late, scoring six goals in his last five Premier League appearances including an eye-catching free kick against former club Manchester United.

Fabian Hürzeler has backed Danny Welbeck to be included in Thomas Tuchel's England squad. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The forward has earned 46 senior caps for England but has not played for his country since a 1-0 defeat to Belgium at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Asked about a potential callup for the forward, Brighton boss Hürzeler told a news conference on Thursday: "For sure, it's at the moment a topic with Danny Welbeck, so therefore we just talked about this briefly and everyone had the same opinion.

UEFA Group K GP PTS GD 1 - England 6 18 +18 2 - Albania 6 11 +3 3 - Serbia 6 10 0 4 - Latvia 7 5 -9 5 - Andorra 7 1 -12 1 qualifies / 2 in playoffs

"So I never sawa football team that agrees like 100 percent and therefore it was a nice talk, was a nice discussion. But like I said, it's not something that we can influence now, we can only influence to help Danny Welbeck to support the best way he can do. And I think he's doing it at the moment and then we have to see what decision Thomas [Tuchel] will do.

"But that's the only focus we can set is really to focus on the game on Sunday, try to be there the best prepared team together with Danny Welbeck.

Hürzeler added that he had asked his squad for something similar to a show of hands for who thinks Welbeck should be included in Tuchel's squad and that it had been agreed that he should.

Asked if Welbeck had heard anything from Tuchel at this stage, Hürzeler said: Like I said, I think we will see it on Friday. So these are things we shouldn't discuss in public. This decision will be made on Friday, what I heard. So let's wait until then.

"And again, we shouldn't focus too much on things we can't control. We should focus on a good training session today. We should focus on preparing well for the game on Sunday because I just can repeat it: We have a big responsibility for the whole club for the fans on Sunday, and therefore we really need to focus on that. We can't take time with noise, [or things] we can't influence. We will see what will happen tomorrow."

Hürzeler's comments come after he said he was sure the "other German" Tuchel will make the right call over whether to hand Danny Welbeck an England recall following his goal in their 3-0 win over Leeds United last weekend.