Arsenal must beat Chelsea in WSL, as both sides look for cutting edge

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal face Chelsea in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Saturday, but the reigning European champions already find themselves five points adrift of the league leaders, having dropped seven points from their opening six fixtures.

It is a worrying statistic, considering that the unbeaten Blues lost fewer points across the whole of last season as they claimed a sixth-consecutive title, and another defeat would extend the gap to a daunting eight points -- a margin that could prove difficult to close given the brevity of the 22-game season.

But what are the major issues facing each team?

What state are Arsenal in?

Arsenal have struggled already this season. Molly Darlington/UEFA via Getty Images

This is a crucial, must-win game for Arsenal -- perhaps even a season-defining one at this early stage for manager Renée Slegers. Compounding the challenge of closing a five-point gap in the WSL, the Gunners must also juggle the demanding schedule of the Champions League, with travel and rotation inevitably testing the depth and resilience of their squad. A setback now would not only damage their confidence but could also leave them chasing shadows in the title race before the halfway mark.

For a team with aspirations of defending their European crown and reclaiming domestic supremacy -- with their last title win coming in 2019 -- this match is a battle to keep their season alive.

Arsenal have faced problems at both ends of the pitch this season. In attack, their usually ruthless frontline has faltered. This is a team that scored four or more goals in eight consecutive home games last term -- a record that spoke to their attacking dominance, yet the cutting edge has deserted them of late (as shown by the heatmap below).

Their buildup play remains sharp, but the final touch and finishing has been wasteful, with a host of clear chances going begging. They registered the third-most shots (113) thus far, but with only 40 on target (a very middling 35.4%) results have reflected the lack of clinical edge.

Defensively, things haven't been much steadier. Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has managed just two clean sheets so far, a surprisingly low return given her reliability and consistency last season. The ongoing injury absence of vice-captain and defensive leader Leah Williamson has clearly left a void.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

Without her, Slegers has struggled to settle on a consistent center back partnership for Steph Catley, experimenting with different combinations in search of stability. While 19-year-old Katie Reid has stepped up admirably, her inexperience occasionally shows, and the backline's composure remains fragile under pressure.

Slegers isn't under immediate pressure regarding her position -- at least not yet. Her historic Champions League triumph last season has earned her considerable credit, enough to shield her from the scrutiny that might not have been afforded to other managers in similar circumstances.

However, that goodwill won't last forever. With her contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, the stakes are growing higher by the week. A trophyless season would be a major setback, particularly after her bold assertion that this would be the year Arsenal broke their title drought, and should that ambition fall short, her future at the club could quickly be called into question.

What state are Chelsea in?

Chelsea could take a major step towards the WSL title already. Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

It hasn't been the most convincing campaign from Chelsea so far this season. The familiar ruthlessness, the swagger, and ability to completely overwhelm opponents haven't quite been there. Yet, in true Chelsea fashion, it hasn't mattered much. The league leaders are still grinding out results and, crucially, still winning the big games that shape title races.

Their recent victory over Manchester City -- who themselves managed to beat Arsenal -- was another statement of intent. Add to that a hard-fought draw against Manchester United, and it's clear why Chelsea find themselves in the driver's seat. A single point separates them from City, two from United, and a growing five-point cushion from Arsenal, who have stumbled early. That gap could stretch even further this weekend if Chelsea secure a result that would send a powerful message to the rest of the league.

It was, after all, a meeting with Arsenal that defined the turning point of last season. Chelsea's 2-1 triumph at the Emirates -- their first-ever away win at that ground -- not only sealed former manager Jonas Eidevall's fate but also removed any lingering psychological barrier about facing the Gunners in north London. This time around, the only obstacle preventing them from potentially ruling Arsenal out of the title race already might be themselves.

Defensively, Chelsea have looked uncharacteristically vulnerable at times, with lapses at the back gifting opponents opportunities they wouldn't have been given in seasons past. Ordinarily, that might be forgiven if their attacking play were firing on all cylinders, but a subdued frontline has also left fans yearning for the cutting edge that once defined this team.

Chelsea have been missing a true focal point in attack this season. Aggie Beever-Jones has continued her remarkable scoring form with four goals from seven games, but she's had to work tirelessly for every one (as shown by her actions graphic above). With Mayra Ramírez sidelined until 2026 and Sam Kerr's minutes still being carefully managed after her long-term injury, the side are without a traditional center forward presence.

That's not a criticism of Beever-Jones; far from it. Her ability to hold up play, occupy defenders, and create space for others has been crucial to the team's attacking output this season. Yet, despite her impressive contributions, Chelsea's frontline still feels like it's missing a natural point of reference -- a forward who can consistently knit everything together and lead the line with presence as well as precision. It won't be a quick fix, but one that could develop as the season progresses

If Chelsea can rediscover that balance between grit and flair, it's difficult to see anyone stopping them from marching toward another league title. And it would be a major step if they can dispatch their closest rivals this weekend.