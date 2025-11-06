Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate if the Liverpool fans had the "right" to boo Trent Alexander-Arnold on his first return to Anfield. (1:44)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has joked that his team have been "very consistent" in the Premier League this season -- but that consistency has related to losing games.

The Premier League champions lost four league games in a row before bouncing back against Aston Villa last weekend, following up that victory with a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

Last month's slump means Liverpool are currently seven points behind leaders Arsenal in the table, and Slot has admitted his team need to do the "right things" if they are to stand a chance of making up ground in the title race.

"We were actually very consistent, but the thing is we were consistent in losing," Slot said in a news conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester City.

Arne Slot has seen the light side of Liverpool's lack of recent form. Photo by Justin Setterfield - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"We have to be consistent in doing things right. Manchester City is one of the most difficult challenges you have playing away in a season. It's a very interesting game to look forward to.

"When I wasn't working here and was in the Netherlands, I did know when Manchester City vs. Liverpool was happening and I can tell you I was 100% in front of the television when it happened. These are the few games everyone is looking forward to."

The Dutchman added: "My only focus is on ourselves and our focus is on consistency at the moment. We have lost a few games as you know -- much more than we usually do. But we have now won two.

"Our focus is on improving and getting the players fit. And we will see where that leads to."

