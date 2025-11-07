Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior scores his first ever goal for Portugal's U16 side in their 3-0 win over Wales. (0:17)

Leny Yoro has said he has no regrets about rejecting the chance to sign for Real Madrid in favour of joining Manchester United.

Yoro had the opportunity to move to the Bernabeu in 2024 before United swooped in and sealed a deal with Lille.

The 19-year-old endured a tough first season at Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim's team finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

But the Frenchman said he made the right choice in joining United and insists he's happy at Old Trafford.

Leny Yoro joined Manchester United from Lille in July 2024. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

"This is some choice you need to make in your career," Yoro said.

"I've had a couple of clubs, not just Madrid or United, I had a lot of clubs. Today my choice is Manchester, so I'm really happy with this.

"I know some people talked about this last year because of the results.

"I can understand them, but honestly, it's my choice, my career. I know what I'm doing, and I'm just going to be better in the future."

Had Yoro chosen Real Madrid, he would have been playing Champions League football this season and challenging at the top of LaLiga.

Instead, he's part of a rebuild at United which, according to Amorim, could take years to compete.

Still, Yoro believes the club are on the right track under the Portuguese coach.

And he said he has "confidence" that he can achieve his goals in Manchester instead of Madrid.

"Even with last season, I never had this feeling of regret or something like this," Yoro said.

"I know Manchester United, I know sometimes you can have a bad season, but this club is a top club, so you cannot have doubts about this.

"I know the project of the club also before I came. Of course I cannot expect the first year to finish in 15th position. These are some things you need to face also.

"But you have the director of the club, the coach, all the players, they're here to push you every day. You have confidence in this club. You need to put your heads up every day and try to do your best."