England squad outside contenders: Grealish? Welbeck? Murphy?

Thomas Tuchel will be naming his latest England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Serbia and Albania on Friday.

England became the first European team to qualify last month, with two games to spare following a 5-0 demolition of Latvia, giving Tuchel the opportunity to rest some of his key players and potentially identify some more squad depth.

With the domestic season taking centre stage after these two matches until March, it presents an excellent opportunity to rest the likes of Harry Kane and preserve their sharpness for next summer's World Cup.

So, ahead of Tuchel's final squad announcement for 2025, we had a look at five outside contenders who may have caught the eye of the German and his coaching staff.

The man in form -- Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck is a player in red hot form for Brighton. Harry Murphy/Getty Images

If you take out Erling Haaland's quite frankly ridiculous 13 goals in the 10 Premier League games to date, Danny Welbeck is the joint-top scorer in the league.

The Brighton striker turns 35 later this month, but his six goals in 10 appearances, of which only seven were starts, have raised the question of his return to the England fold.

Welbeck scored two goals off the bench as Brighton stunned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in September, which has triggered his run of six goals in five Premier League matches and four in his last three.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal forward has 42 caps and 16 goals for his country already and with a spot as Harry Kane's back-up not as secure as it previously seemed due to Ollie Watkins' mediocre form, there does appear to be a path for Welbeck to show Tuchel what he can do.

The forgotten man -- Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has returned to form since joining Everton on loan. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Calling Jack Grealish forgotten does seem a bit ridiculous, especially as he is the joint-top assist giver in the Premier League with four.

But the Everton loanee in an England context is arguably a distant memory, such are the strengths of the attacking weapons Tuchel has on offer.

Marcus Rashford now appears to be the lead contender to start on the left-hand side in the U.S., Mexico and Canada and with the likes of Anthony Gordon seemingly also ahead of Grealish, his World Cup chances seemed negligible.

However, the 30-year-old can do things very few others can, he looks as sharp as he has looked since leaving Aston Villa in 2021 and with Gordon potentially injured, it seems like the perfect opportunity for Tuchel to include him.

The future star -- Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton has yet to be given opportunities by Thomas Tuchel. Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images

England have been crying out for a top quality centre midfielder to partner up with Declan Rice and then like London buses, three have come along at once in the form of Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton.

Anderson, though, has been fit and handed the opportunity to play and excel under Tuchel, whereas, despite both being included in the 2024 Euros squad, Mainoo and Wharton have not had a sniff under the German.

Wharton has had his injury issues for Palace this season but is expected to return to the side for the two matches before the international break against AZ Alkmaar and Brighton.

That appears to have limited him from adding to his solitary England cap, which came in a friendly 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina before the 2024 Euros.

The 21-year-old is destined to be an England great, that much is clear just by watching him, but will he get the chance to push Anderson for the spot alongside Declan Rice -- only Tuchel knows the answer to that.

UEFA Group K GP PTS GD 1 - England 6 18 +18 2 - Albania 6 11 +3 3 - Serbia 6 10 0 4 - Latvia 7 5 -9 5 - Andorra 7 1 -12 1 qualifies / 2 in playoffs

The man with unfinished business -- Tyrick Mitchell

Tyrick Mitchell has yet to add to his two caps from 2022. Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

If you plotted the England squad now for the World Cup -- there would likely be three question marks: who pairs up with Rice? Who starts in the No. 10 role? And who plays at left back?

One man who constantly goes under the radar in the latter department, is Tyrick Mitchell, an ever-present in the Crystal Palace side that won the FA Cup last season and have begun this one so strongly.

Mitchell does have two England caps, both of which came in March 2022, but with both of those games being in friendlies, he is still eligible to represent Jamaica.

England have talents at left-back, in Myles Lewis-Skelly and Lewis Hall in particular, but looking at an experienced Premier League player in a strong defence who is only 26 seems like an opportunity not to miss for Tuchel.

The late bloomer -- Jacob Murphy

Jacob Murphy represented England at age group levels but has yet to earn a senior cap. George Wood/Getty Images

It is not often players reach the age of 30 before getting international recognition but in the case of Jacob Murphy, there could be special circumstances.

Bukayo Saka is a shoo-in to start on the right side of the attack for England should he be fit, while Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke are also very likely inclusions, but with the latter pair currently out injured and Saka's injury record, is it time to look elsewhere?

Jarrod Bowen will likely be the next cab off the rank should Tuchel opt for this but in Murphy, he has another excellent, energetic winger, who will give his absolute all.

Murphy finished last season with 12 Premier League assists for Newcastle and has two goals and an assist this term.

He played for England at under-18 level through to under-21s and after working hard to become the best player he can, Tuchel can do a lot worse than let him finally earn a senior England cap.